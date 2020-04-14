Salman Khan Extends Support to 50 Female Ground Workers in Malegaon amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The production shutdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak had a severe impact on daily wage workers. Their income was hit and in order to help them, the celebs across industries came forward and made generous contributions. Some donated money whilst many decided to distribute the necessary food items. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also helped the daily wage workers in these tough times. He extended financial support to 25,000 workers of Federation of Western India Cine Employees. After helping them, the actor is now extending support to 50 female ground workers in Malegaon amid coronavirus lockdown. Salman Khan Shares Pictures of Empty Mumbai Streets, Appreciates Citizens for Abiding by Coronavirus Lockdown Rules.

Salman Khan reportedly received a call citing that these women in Malegaon require help and that’s how the actor decided to do the needful, reports DNA. The actor’s spokesperson was quoted as saying, “Salman has always been generous and responds to anyone in need genuinely... we all know that.” After Lending Monetary Help, Salman Khan Provides Ration to Daily Wage Earner Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Baba Siddique’s Post Thanking Salman Khan

Regarding Salman Khan extending help to the daily wage workers, politician Baba Siddique had shared a post on Facebook in which he shared few pictures of food items readied to be supplied to the daily wage workers. He thanked Salman Khan by saying, “Thank you Salman Khan Being Human Online for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. Thank you for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!” Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse in quarantine, but he’s in constant touch with his team and doing all the necessary arrangements for the needy.