Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13. However, the twist in the tale is that the movie is going to hit the big screens as well as make it to ZEE5's ZEEPlex. With this, multi-platform release, the earnings of the flick will surely suffer. Not just that, due to India fighting COVID-19, most of the states in the country have announced lockdown, which means theatres are not operational. Salman Khan on Kissing Disha Patani Through Duct-Tape in Radhe: Next Time There Will Be a ‘Motta Parda’!

Talking on the same lines, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman interacted with a few journalists through a Zoom call and opened up about Radhe's BO and also said sorry to the theatre owners.

Salman said, “The box office collection of Radhe will be zero. This will be the lowest ever for a Salman Khan film. Let people be happy or sad with that. It is releasing in very few cinemas in India, overseas also the number of theatres are less than usual. So the box office collection will be very poor.” Did Salman Khan 'Kiss' Disha Patani in Radhe? How the Actor Did 'Lip-Locks' Without Breaking His No-Kissing Clause! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actor also apologised to cinema owners who thought that the theatre business would revive due to Radhe. He said, “I apologise to cinema owners who were hoping to earn profits with the release of this film. We waited as long as we could, hoping that this pandemic would end and we would be able to release in theatres all over the country. But that did not happen. We don’t know when things will go back to normal.”

“I know people are disappointed that they will not be able to watch Radhe on the big screen. Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I won’t encourage because I don’t want people to say ‘Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya’. Once this pandemic is over and theatres reopen, if people like the film, we will try to release it on the big screen,” he added.

