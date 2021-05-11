Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe is all set to make it to the theatres on May 13. The movie has high hopes attached to it because fans will witness Sallu's magic on the big screen after a hiatus. Besides cinema halls, the movie is also set to release on ZEE5's ZEEPlex. However, when the trailer of the actioner was out, the lip-lock scene between the actor and Disha Patani raised many questions. But later it was revealed, that Salman has not broken his no-kissing policy on screen as he used duct tape while kissing Disha. Radhe Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Music, Trailer, OTT Streaming Details of Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Actioner Directed by Prabhu Deva.

Well, this is not the first time, the actor has gone the cheat kiss way. As earlier in his movies like Jeet, Khamoshi: The Musical, Chupke Chupke, and more, he has (almost) kissed without actually breaking his policy. Now, few days before the release of Radhe, when Zoom TV quizzed the superstar if he is getting closer to breaking his no-kissing policy on-screen with his cheat kisses, his reply was fun. Did Salman Khan 'Kiss' Disha Patani in Radhe? How the Actor Did 'Lip-Locks' Without Breaking His No-Kissing Clause! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Here's The Glimpse:

Salman Khan, Disha Patani Kiss (Photo Credits: YouTube)

When asked about the same, he answered, "No, no...maybe next time you will see a motta parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen." Radhe Trailer: Did Salman Khan Lock Lips With Disha Patani? Fans Are Celebrating Bhai Breaking His 'No Kissing' Clause!

Even in a BTS video, Salman clarified the while chaos around the kissing scene in Radhe. He mentioned, "It was through a BTS video that Salman clarified the whole kiss scene saying, "Lekin is picture mein ek kiss zaroor hai. Disha ke sath nahi hai. Tape par hai kiss. Tape pr (There is a kiss in this movie. It is not with Disha but with a tape)" Stay tuned!

