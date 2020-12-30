Recently, ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza suffered a major heart attack. He was admitted to the hospital for a few days, where he underwent surgery. He was helped by Salman Khan, who starred as the lead in Race 3, which Remo directed. "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’," the director said in an interview with Bombay Times. Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle Thanks Salman Khan For Being the 'Biggest Emotional Support' During Husband's Hospitalisation.

He continued, "Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors." Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper In a White Pathani Suit as He Poses With Remo D'Souza On Dance Plus 5 Sets (View Pics).

Talking about the heart attack, Remo added, "I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smartwatch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack." Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle Thanks Salman Khan For Being the 'Biggest Emotional Support' During Husband's Hospitalisation.

On Christmas, Remo's wife Lizelle thanked Salman Khan for being the biggest emotional support to her while Remo was hospitalised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).