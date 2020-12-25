Christmas 2020 will always remain special for choreographer-turned-director Remo D'souza and his family. The acclaimed film industry personality recently suffered a heart-attack and was rushed to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty and has been on recuperating mode ever since. And on the eve of Christmas 2020, Remo's wife Lizelle took to her Instagram to share an intimate hug between them and a note thanking everyone who has been there to support her family during these tough times. Remo D’Souza Discharged from the Hospital; Choreographer Shares First Video from Home After the Heart Attack.

Remo's wife also took to personally thank Salman Yusuff Khan for being present in the hospital throughout until Remo's discharge and also actor Salman Khan for being a strong emotional support for her during tough times. Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle Shares a Video of the Choreographer Tapping His Feet After His Heart Surgery, Thanks Everyone for Their Prayers!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz (@lizelleremodsouza)

Lizelle wrote, " @salmanyusuffkhan I always knew what Remo and I meant to u but saying and showing are two opposites u proved it what it meant thanks a ton for being there till discharge,.. I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ....." We are glad Remo is nursing himself bak to health and can't wait to see him back in action!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).