Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared words of encouragement for fans facing various crises amidst the ongoing second wave of the Covid pandemic. "I would just like to say that we all need to stay positive and hold the fort until these bad times pass. This is a phase and it shall pass. I know all of us are going through very critical times, we must have faith and help each other in whatever way we can," Salman said. Salman Khan Arranges 500 Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 Patients, Fans Praise the Radhe Star for His Good Deed!

Meanwhile, he is excited about his popular Dabangg avatar of Inspector Chulbul Pandey getting an animated avatar on the small screen. Dabangg: The Animated Series will be created keeping in mind his young fans. "Dabangg: The Animated Series is an adaptation and reimagination of 'Dabangg'. The action-comedy series chronicles the day-to-day life of police officer Chulbul Pandey, who stands in the face of evil to keep the city safe. He is joined by his younger brother Makkhi, who, new to the police force, attempts to emulate his older brother in every sticky situation," Salman said. Salman Khan to Provide Financial Aid to 25,000 Cine Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Quizzed if he is lending his voice to the lead character of Chulbul Pandey, the actor replied: "Unfortunately I am not lending the voice to the character in the animated series, but fans wouldn't be disappointed because the voiceover actors have done a fantastic job." Backed by Cosmos-Maya and Arbaaz Khan Productions, "Dabangg: The Animated Series" streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).