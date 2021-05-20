The second wave of COVID-19 has turned out to be dangerous for India. Amid these testing times, many Bollywood celebrities have come out to help the ones in need. FYI, the main problem in the country is the shortage of oxygen cylinders at the hospitals. Now, Salman Khan has come forward and has done his part. As the superstar along with Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique have arranged around 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients. The Radhe actor updated fans about the same via social media. Salman Khan Turns Messiah for Frontline Workers, Sends Them Food Kits Amid the COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

Well, we all know that apart from being a great actor, Salman is also a philanthropist. "Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached Mumbai, " a part of his post read. That's not it, as he also mentioned that the concentrators are for free. As soon as he shared this, the comment section of his post was filled with positive messages. As the internet started to laud the actor for his good deed. Salman Khan Helps the Frontline Workers With Food Kits Amid the Second Wave of COVID-19.

This is not the first time Salman helped. As earlier, he had also distributed food to frontline workers amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Stay tuned!

