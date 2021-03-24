Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday (March 24) was clicked at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. The actor was papped with his entourage. Well, the reason why the star had made a visit to the hospital premise is because he took the coronavirus vaccine today. Many Bollywood celebs have already gotten themselves injected with the COVID-19 shot and so the Radhe star also followed the bandwagon. Sanjay Dutt Receives The First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai (View Pic).

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood took to his social media and also informed his fans that he is vaccinated. With coronavirus cases in the city on rise, even celebrities are taking necessary measures and adhering to the protocols. This is a great step taken by Salman, as people who are still doubtful about the vaccine might just go for it seeing their idol doing the same. Saif Ali Khan Gets Heavily Trolled By Netizens For Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Shot.

Salman Khan:

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Twitter, he wrote, "Took my first dose of vaccine today...." As soon as he posted this on his timeline, fans went gaga over the news and poured their heart out in the comment section. Also, while entering the hospital, the actor was seen wearing a mask. Workwise, Salman will soon begin work on the third film of his hit Tiger franchise. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).