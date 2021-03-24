Sanjay Dutt updated on Twitter that he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He thanked the doctors and team at the BKC center for their work. He writes, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!"

Check out Sanjay Dutt taking his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

