Tandav actor, Saif Ali Khan has been brutally slammed by the netizens for getting the COVID-19 vaccination shot. It was yesterday (March 5), when the star was clicked at BKC in Mumbai to get himself vaccinated. As soon as the clip of Saif arriving at the vaccination centre was out, many age trolled him. As currently in India, senior citizens (above 60) are given priority and can get their COVID-19 shot done. And so the trolls quizzed, why was Khan allowed for the vaccine in the first place? Saif Ali Khan Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (Watch Video).

The comments section of Saif's video got filled with negative comments. One user said, "How did he get vaccinated? It's for 60 years and above?” While another one added, “How did he get it when the Elderly r still in the que." Well, the answer to these trolls only lies with Saif, right? There were also a few commented telling the actor to wear a mask, but he was indeed wearing a handkerchief and nothing's wrong with it. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Check Out The Video:

Here Are The Comments:

Saif was also seen waving at the photographers when he made his exit from the COVID-19 vaccination spot. Meanwhile, recently, the actor and Kareena were blessed with a baby boy. It is their second child after Taimur. Also, what do you think about Saif being trolled? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

