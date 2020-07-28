For the past few months, there have been tons of names being thrown about as probable names being considered for the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Names like Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Neha Sharma, Mishal Raheja, Vivian Dsena, Munmun Dutta, Shubhangi Atre, Rajeev Sen and Adhyayan Suman, Jay Soni, Sugandha Mishra, Mishal Raheja, Nikhil Chinapa, Shireen Mirza and Avinash Mukherjee have made it to the news, out of which Shubhangi Atre, Rajeev Sen, Munmun Dutta and Ahdyayan Suman have refuted rumours of doing the show. Bigg Boss 14: Neha Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Mishal Rajeha, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma Here Is The Speculated BB14 Contestant List.

And now, joining the 'not doing Bigg Boss' pile of names from the above list is Mishal Rajeha. The actor, in a recent conversation with TOI, refuted the rumours and said that he is not cut out for a show like Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown Edition: Salman Khan Won't Pick Contestants With International Travel History For This Season (Details).

Explaining how his non-violent nature will get him thrown out of the show in few weeks, Mishal went on to say, "It’s a fabulous show, but I don’t think I am cut out for it. No 'Bigg Boss' for me, I’m my own boss! On a serious note, I’m an introvert and I don’t like fighting. I’m more of a peaceful guy; if I see a fight, I will walk away from the room. The audience won’t enjoy my work and they’ll be like... throw this guy out in two weeks!"

However, he did confirm that he was approached for the show. "They did call me in February, but I was busy shooting then, which I conveyed to them. I’ve not had a meeting with them recently," Mishal concluded.

