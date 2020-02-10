Salman Khan’s Groovy Number, ‘Swag Se Solo’ Releases During Valentine’s Week, and It's a Treat for His Single Fans (Watch Video)

Swag Se Solo stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

When it comes at throwing surprises, there’s no one better than Salman Khan. We have seen in the past how the actor makes an announcement of his upcoming project out of the blue. Well, Salman has done it again, but this time the Bollywood superstar has released a single, and it is quite an impressive number. Salman has shared a groovy track titled “Swag Se Solo” and it is extremely special to all his fans, as it has been released during Valentine’s Week. 5 Times When Salman Khan Screamed and Yelled at Bigg Boss 13 Housemates for Their Wrongdoings on the Reality Show.

The song “Swag Se Solo” is not a romantic dance number, but a peppy anthem featuring Salman Khan, for the beverage brand Pepsi. The song is crooned by Sachet Tandon and Tanishk Bagchi and the music is composed by the latter. Salman’s stylish, casual avatar and his cool moves makes this anthem a perfect watch. His single fans would definitely be mighty-impressed with this video. Talking about this number, a PepsiCo India spokesperson stated, “Pepsi’s Swag movement continues in 2020 with the launch of the ‘Swag Se Solo’ anthem. Given the popularity that we witnessed with our last anthem, we felt music was the best way to engage with the nation. Through this single, we are excited to bring a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples,” reports Brand Equity.

Watch Swag Se Solo Video Below:

“We want to rejoice the youth of today with music and urge all those who are single to embrace their relationship status with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and irrefutable swag. With an icon such as Salman Khan grooving to the tunes of ‘Swag Se Solo’, we are confident that the whole country will be dancing to the beats of the anthem,” the spokesperson further said. So what is your take about swag star Salman Khan’s special number, “Swag Se Solo”? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.