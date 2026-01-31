Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Trolls Over His Expression in ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser, Says ‘Yeh Colonel Ka Look Hai’ (Watch Video)

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Bollywood actor Salman Khan has responded to social media criticism regarding his appearance in the recently released teaser for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Addressing trolls who labelled his styling as "too romantic" for a war drama, the actor clarified that his look was a deliberate choice meant to reflect his character’s rank and persona. Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing - Can You Guess His Last Playback Song?.

Salman Khan Responds to Trolls Over ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser Look

Following the teaser’s debut, some fans and critics took to social platforms to question Khan’s groomed appearance, suggesting it leaned more toward his traditional "lover boy" roles than a battle-hardened soldier.

During a recent promotional event, Khan addressed the feedback directly. "People are saying it looks like a romantic film's styling," Khan noted. "But this is a Colonel’s look. A Colonel carries a certain grace and a specific demeanour. We aren’t just showing the trenches; we are showing the man behind the uniform."

Salman Khan Hits Back at Trolls Over His Look in ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser

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More About ‘Battle of Galwan’

Battle of Galwan is a cinematic retelling of the 2020 border skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Khan portrays a high-ranking officer leading his regiment through the high-altitude conflict.

The production team emphasised that the film aims to balance intense action sequences with the personal discipline and lifestyle of Indian Army officers. Sources close to the project stated that the styling was vetted to ensure it met the standards of "officer-like qualities" (OLQ) often seen in senior military ranks. ‘It’s Calm Aggression’: Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla Defends Salman Khan, Slams Trolls Targeting His Smile in ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser (View Post).

Watch the Teaser of ‘Battle of Galwan’:

Recent Works and Upcoming Projects

Salman Khan was last seen in the action-drama Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which released on Eid 2025. Following Battle of Galwan on April 17, 2026, Khan is expected to headline the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan, a crossover event within the YRF Spy Universe. However, no official announcements regarding the same have been made yet.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).