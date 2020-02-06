Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Screamed and Yelled at Housemates for Their Wrongdoings on the Reality Show

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

If the line up of contestants this season is the reason for the show doing tremendously well, then we can also not miss on the fact that the host, Salman Khan is the jaan of the reality series. His fun antics on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes is one of the most entertaining parts and fans cannot imagine someone else replacing him. And as the finale of the controversial show is nearing, the makers dropped a video which basically is a compilation of times when Salman Khan blasted on the housemates for being plain sh*t. Bigg Boss 13: Post Eviction, Vishal Aditya Singh Tags Mahira Sharma As the Most ‘Toxic’ Contestant Inside the House.

The clip starts with one of the most epic moments from the reality show where Rashami Desai stretched the 'aisi ladki' comment too far and Salman could not keep calm and suggested Desai to not hamper her image on national TV. Next up, it's the host yelling at Paras Chhabra for getting snotty with him. Ahead, it also sees Shehnaaz Gill's dramatic moment wherein she cried and just cried over the jealous tag and also wanted to quit the show. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets A Shoutout From John Cena Boosting His Popularity (See Pic).

Check Out The Video Below:

Must say, Salman Khan, is a gem kinda host, who has time and again taken a stand for the right irrespective of whosoever it would be. From calling Sidharth Shukla indirectly a 'gandh' to bashing Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli over their 'frypan' mayhem, Khan is indeed the best. And the above clip is kind of a tribute to the host and his concerned gestures towards the inmates. Stay tuned!