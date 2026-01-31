Salman Khan Gets Court Order Restraining Abhinav Kashyap From Making Derogatory Remarks About Actor and His Family

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A Mumbai City Civil Court has issued an interim injunction restraining filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making or circulating defamatory statements against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family. The order, passed on Friday, January 30, 2026, comes in response to an INR 9 crore defamation suit filed by the actor following a series of interviews and podcasts in which Kashyap allegedly made derogatory and scandalous claims. ‘Ladkibazi Shuru Kar Di Thi Usne’: Rakhi Sawant Defends Her ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan Amid Abhinav Kashyap’s Wave of Allegations, Calls ‘Dabangg’ Filmmaker a ‘Womaniser’.

What Did the Court Say?

Judge PG Bhosale, presiding over the case, clarified that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it does not grant individuals the license to use abusive or threatening language. The court observed that the statements made by Kashyap were "prima facie defamatory, derogatory, and insulting," noting that such remarks significantly harm a person's public image and invade their privacy.

"Nobody can and nobody should make defamatory statements against the family of anybody," the court stated, emphasising that every individual has a right to protect their reputation.

Scope of the Legal Dispute

The lawsuit was initiated by Salman Khan through the law firm DSK Legal, following approximately 26 video interviews and podcasts released between September and December 2025. The suit alleges that Kashyap, who directed Khan in the 2010 hit Dabangg, used social media platforms to label the Khan family as "convicted criminals" and made provocative remarks regarding their professional integrity and personal character.

The court's order extends beyond Kashyap to include the hosts of the YouTube channel "Bollywood Thikana," where many of the interviews were broadcast. The defendants are now prohibited from uploading or re-posting any defamatory content, giving new interviews containing slanderous remarks about the actor, or circulating existing derogatory material on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit.

Context of the Conflict

The legal friction between Khan and Kashyap has intensified over the past year. While Kashyap has been vocal in his criticism of the actor in various digital forums, Khan largely maintained a public silence until filing this civil suit.

In addition to the temporary restraint, Khan’s legal team is seeking a permanent injunction and an unconditional apology from the defendants. Major social media platforms have also been named in the suit to facilitate the removal of the contentious content. Did You Know Arijit Singh Once Asked Salman Khan To Let Him Retire With ‘Sultan’ Song?.

Next Steps in Proceedings

The current order serves as interim relief for the actor. The court has scheduled further hearings to allow Kashyap and the other defendants to file their formal replies before a final decision is reached regarding the requested INR 9 crore in damages. On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia's war film Battle of Galwan, which is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).