"Hello Dosto... Namaskar!!! Kaise Hai Aap Sablog" this is one of her common dialogue whenever she on vacation and recoding something. We are talking about none other than Sara Ali Khan. The ever-cheerful Sara turned 28 today. The actress has become a hot favourite among Hindi movie lovers ever since her movie debut, thanks to her unapologetic attitude, bubbly and care free nature and charming beauty. This tinsel town diva is everyone's favourite for her atrangi attitude . Sara, who made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, starred in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and currently, she was seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Recently, she even made cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani also. Sara Ali Khan Is Overwhelmed As She Thanks 'Kedarnath'; Actress Shares Pics on Insta From Her Uttarakhand Diaries!.

While these films gave her scope as an actor, the reviews of her performances have been a mixed bag. But even the naysayers would agree that Sara has shown a lot of promise. With three upcoming new projects in hand, we can say Sara is all set to make her fans mesmerize with her future performances. On the actress' 28th Birthday, let us take a look at all her upcoming movies of the Simmba Actress.

Murder Mubarak:

Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara, actors Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Verma, and Dimple Kapadia will play key roles in the film. Murder Mubarak is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Ae Watan Mere Watan:

Sara joined hands with Kannan Iyer for the first time to play the role of Usha Mehta, who is a freedom fighter. This tale of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism takes place against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India movement.

Metro In Dino:

This anthology film talks about the tale of the people and for the people and it will be directed by Anurag Basu. It will star a host of celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal among others. According to reports, this film will hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Well, she is busy with her movies, and we, the LatestLY team, wish Sara Ali Khan, Happy Birthday. Stay this cool, Sara. Never change. We all simply can't wait to see you on the big screen again!

