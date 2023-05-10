Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram today and shared a series of pics from her Uttarakhand diaries. Right from soaking in the sun, posing amid snow to going spiritual while visiting pilgrim spot Kedarnath, the actress' photos from the trip are treat. 'Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have," a part of her post's caption reads. Sara Ali Khan Does 'Namaste Darshako' From Spiti Valley As She Shares Glimpses From Her Vacay (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan's Pics from Uttarakhand:

