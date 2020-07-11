After months of isolation due to COVID-19, some relaxations have been made and it has been sheer bliss to step out in the city, even if it is just for morning walks. One of the biggest change the coronavirus has brought for mainly Bollywood buffs is that the theatres have been shut for the longest time and the paparazzi pictures of celebs' gym and other outings are dearly being missed. Amid coronavirus lockdown though, celebrities have been super active on Instagram and hence we have been seeing a lot of posts from them as they update us on their whereabouts. Recently, Sara Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of her fun morning activity as she went cycling with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Starrer to Release in Theatres on January 1, 2021?

The duo took to Instagram to share pictures of their recent outing and it was amazing to see both of them follow proper guidelines relating to coronavirus such as wearing masks. Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote, "Wear Your Mask. Ride All Day, as she posed with her bicycle. Ibrahim too took to Instagram to share a snap of himself and captioned it as "Two Tired". The duo also posed together for a picture and we have to say we are loving this pair of sporty siblings. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Wears a Mask in The New Poster and We Hope the Message is Clear Enough!

Check Out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Cycling Picture:

Here's a Picture of Sara Ali Khan Cycling in Mumbai

Bollywood seems to be getting back to work slowly and cautiously. We have been spotting actors going for dubbing sessions and so on in the city. While there's still time for films to release in theatres, many big-ticket releases are now all set to stream digitally.

