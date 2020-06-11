Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Wears a Mask in The New Poster and We Hope the Message is Clear Enough!

Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live. From routine to the shooting guidelines, everything is seeing a substantial difference. Bollywood is gearing up for a new industry altogether with brand new rules and regulations. When every little thing has seen some kind of impact on it, then how can posters be left alone? Varun Dhawan recently revealed the new poster of his upcoming film, Coolie No 1. And he wears a mask on it! Varun Dhawan Finished Dubbing for Coolie No 1, But The Still Behind Him Featuring Sara Ali Khan Steals Our Attention (View Pic).

It is yet unknown whether this is how the role will be shown or whether this was a creative way to ask fans to wear masks. In either way, it is definitely a wonderful way to tell the netizens what is of utmost importance now. Wearing masks, that is.

Varun is seen wearing a cap and a tika, his look in the film. However, in this new one, he made sure to wear a mask, making a statement with one picture. Take a look at it.

Varun Dhawan's Post:

View this post on Instagram 😷 #coolieno1 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 11, 2020 at 1:04am PDT

Coolie No 1 stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and is directed by David Dhawan. The director is remaking his own 1995 film with same name, that originally had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The movie was a super hit and the makers are now giving the same tale a contemporary twist. Earlier, a similar experiment was done by this father-son duo through Judwaa 2. Coming back to Varun’s mask-poster, you know what to do when you step out.

