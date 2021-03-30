Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a snapshot of cricket practice for her role in the upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj, and Taapsee essays the protagonist. Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen playing a shot. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Explains Why Her Film on Mithali Raj ‘Needs to Be Made’.

"Down the line," she wrote as caption. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha commented: "Ab India khelegi kya?" To this, Taapsee replied: "@anubhavsinhaa sir India ke liye toh khel rahu hu kabse. Bas field different hai." Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Posts ‘Pitch Set’ Picture of Her Upcoming Film.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu has been produced by Viacom18 Studios. Taapsee will also be seen in the films Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa, over the next few months.

