Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly sustained an injury on the sets of his upcoming film King. The actor was shooting an intense action sequence when the mishap occurred. SRK has now rushed to the USA for further treatment, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The actor has a muscular injury and it is said to be “nothing serious”. A source close to the film revealed to has been quoted by HT as saying, "He was shooting in Mumbai when he was injured. The exact details of the injury are being held under wraps at the moment. It is more of a muscular injury and nothing serious. That being said, it is not being taken lightly. Shah Rukh has travelled to the US for medical attention. He has been suggested to take a one-month rest. Till then, Shah Rukh has been advised to rest and focus on the recovery. In fact, he has also been asked to get back to the set with caution.” There is no formal statement from SRK's manager about the situation yet. ‘King’: From Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, All Stars Rumoured To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Next and Their Past Movies With SRK.

‘King’ Shoot Cancelled After SRK’s Injury

Shah Rukh Khan will be in the US for treatment of his injury for a month, possibly in New York. Therefore, the shooting schedule of King for July and August 2025 has been halted. The film’s current schedule was being shot in a studio in Mumbai.

SRK Heart Attack News – Fake or Real?

Recently, there were also reports on social media that SRK had suffered a heart attack, which turned out to be untrue. It was probably this accident that was the cause of worry. Fact Check: Has Shah Rukh Khan Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack? Don’t Fall for This Viral Rumour!

SRK Makes His First Appearance at MET Gala 2025 - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

SRK Health Scare During IPL 2024 Match

Shah Rukh Khan also had a health scare earlier in May 2024, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs match in Ahmedabad. The superstar is the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team. At the time, too, it was rumoured that SRK had suffered a heart attack. It turned out to be heat stroke and dehydration, leading to the actor’s hospitalisation at the KD Hospital. Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalised in Ahmedabad’s KD Hospital Due to Dehydration During IPL Playoff Match.

About ‘King’ the Movie

King stars Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan together for the first time on the big screen. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who had helmed SRK’s hit 2023 film Pathaan, seen as a comeback film. King also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. Actress Rani Mukerji, once a favourite of SRK films, reportedly has a cameo appearance in King. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix are producing King, and eyeing a 2026 release in theatres.

With the recent health update about Shah Rukh Khan, fans and well-wishers can rest assured that the actor is receiving the best treatment in America.

