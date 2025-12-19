One of the most popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is all set to put up minority stakes in the three-time champions up for grabs ahead of the upcoming 2026 season. KKR is co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner, and actress Juhi Chawla and her industrialist husband, Jay Mehta, as part of the Mehta Group. The franchise is registered under a joint venture named Kolkata Riders Sports Private Ltd. KKR Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

According to Moneycontrol, the Mehta Group are offloading a minority stake from their 45 percent control in KKR, having paid USD 75 million to purchase the Kolkata-based franchise back in 2008, along with Khan. Khan owns the majority stake in KKR, with Red Chillies Entertainment having a 55 percent majority in Kolkata Riders Sports Private Ltd.

"Unlike RCB and RR, which are exploring a proposed majority stake sale, when it comes to KKR, only the Mehta group plans to offload a minority stake and unlock value," an insider privy to the developments told Moneycontrol.

While the quantum of stake and valuation might not be confirmed, the report suggests that investment bank Nomura has been assigned a sell-side advisor.

KKR boasts of a rich IPL history, having won three titles (third most successful), while coming runners-up twice. KKR plays its home matches at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

Interestingly, Kolkata Riders Sports Private Ltd. also has franchise teams in CPL, ILT20, and MLC. Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL are the most decorated team in the Caribbean Premier League with five trophies.

In the recently held IPL 2026 Auction, KKR made quite an impression, purchasing Cameroon Green and Matheesha Pathirana for INR 25.20 crore and INR 18 crore, respectively, making them the first and second most-expensive overseas player in IPL history.

