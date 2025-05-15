Siddharth Anand’s King is getting bigger by the day, and considering the director hasn’t been denying the casting rumours as he usually does, it seems we’re in for an enviable ensemble in a film that already features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Interestingly, King was initially planned as a vehicle to spotlight Suhana Khan, with Shah Rukh taking on a supporting role and Sujoy Ghosh set to direct. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan To Kickstart Shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Action Film Soon? Here’s What SRK Said (Watch Video).

Now, things have changed. Sujoy Ghosh has exited the project as director, and Siddharth Anand - who was originally only overseeing the film - has stepped in to direct. What’s more, Shah Rukh Khan has taken over as the lead, while Suhana, who made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, will now play an important supporting role. The film also stars Munjya breakout Abhay Verma. This marks the first time both Suhana and Abhay will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

The same can’t be said about some of the other rumoured cast members - all of whom have previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan in one or more films. Let’s take a look at the almost-confirmed ensemble and their history with SRK:

Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

It seems Shah Rukh Khan now considers Deepika Padukone his lucky charm - he hardly makes a film without her these days. Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite him in Om Shanti Om (2007), a blockbuster success. Since then, the duo has appeared together in Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan - all major hits. She’s also made cameos in SRK films such as Billu and Zero.

Anil Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor in Trimurti

Surprisingly, despite being contemporaries and sharing a warm rapport off-screen, Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have only worked together in one film: Trimurti, directed by the late Mukul Anand. Interestingly, Anil Kapoor wasn’t the first choice - Sanjay Dutt was initially cast, but had to exit due to legal troubles surrounding his TADA case.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas

Also a lead in Trimurti, Jackie Shroff has had a varied on-screen dynamic with SRK over the years. In King Uncle, Jackie played the main lead while Shah Rukh had a supporting role. In Trimurti, they shared equal screen space. Later, Jackie had an extended cameo in One 2 Ka Four, while in Devdas, he played the supporting role of Chunnilal while SRK took on the titular character. Most recently, he portrayed the main antagonist in Happy New Year, again opposite Shah Rukh. ‘King’: After Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Actioner; ‘Trimurti’ Actors To Reunite After 3 Decades for Siddharth Anand’s Big-Budget Film – Reports.

Abhishek Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in KANK

Reportedly playing the main antagonist in King, Abhishek Bachchan has previously shared screen space with SRK in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. He also had a cameo in Om Shanti Om, while both he and Shah Rukh appeared briefly in Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance. Additionally, SRK produced Bob Biswas, which starred Abhishek in the lead role.

Arshad Warsi

Shah Rukh Khan and Arshad Warsi in Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye

In 2005, Shaurya director Samar Khan helmed a slice-of-life dramedy set over a single day at an airport, titled Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, with Arshad Warsi in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo as himself toward the end - his character had been present throughout, though his face wasn’t shown until the conclusion. In 2008, SRK also appeared in a special dance number in Krazzy 4, where Warsi was among the leads.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat in Raees

The ever-reliable Jaideep Ahlawat has shared screen space with SRK only once, in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. He also featured in Bard of Blood, a web series produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix.

King is reportedly entering the shooting phase in May 2025, with a planned theatrical release in the final quarter of 2026.

