The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked activist Santosh Daundkar to provide proof of alleged violations in Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation case. Daundkar claims the actor received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance unfairly for adding two more floors to his home. The tribunal has given him four weeks to submit evidence or risk having his appeal dismissed, reports Bar and Bench. The tribunal emphasised that any evidence of procedural lapses by either Shah Rukh Khan or the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) must be submitted within the stipulated timeframe. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Property Deal: Maharashtra Government May Refund INR 9 Crore to SRK After His Plea Over Excess Land Payment.

Santosh Daundkar has raised concerns over multiple alleged violations, including claims that Shah Rukh Khan’s property in Bandra, Mumbai, has a history of CRZ infractions. According to the activist, new CRZ clearance should not have been issued without rectifying past violations. He further alleges that two ‘heritage structures’ on the property were demolished without obtaining prior environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Additionally, he claims that the land was originally reserved for an art gallery under the city’s statutory Development Plan, but this reservation was removed without the mandatory approval of MCZMA.

Another key issue raised in the appeal is the construction of a deep basement, allegedly dug about six meters below ground level. Daundkar asserts that this involved unauthorized extraction of minor minerals and groundwater, which are both restricted under CRZ norms. Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Undergo Renovation; Actor to Shift With Family to Lavish Property in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

The NGT noted that the alleged violations date back to 2000-2006, while the CRZ clearance was granted in January 2025. The tribunal will review the case again on April 23, but without evidence, the appeal may be dropped.

