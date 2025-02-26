Mannat, the iconic Mumbai residence of Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and his family, has long been a symbol of stardom, drawing countless fans hoping for a glimpse of the 'King of Bollywood'. Every day, throngs of admirers gather outside the grand estate. However, recent reports suggest a surprising shift—Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan are preparing to leave Mannat behind. Reportedly, the family is set to relocate to a luxurious new apartment. Shah Rukh Khan Leases Two Luxury Duplex Apartments From Bhagnanis in Mumbai’s Pali Hill For INR 8.7 Crore Over 3 Years.

Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan & Family Are Moving Out of Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan is set to vacate Mannat as it undergoes extensive renovations. The Hindustan Times revealed that the work, which includes an extension of the bungalow, is slated to begin in May. Due to Mannat’s status as a Grade III heritage structure, Shah Rukh required court approval for any alterations. Recently, property portal Zapkey.com disclosed that the Pathaan star had signed a three-year lease for a new duplex property, with an annual rent of INR 2.9 crore, totalling INR 8.67 crore over the lease duration. Alia Bhatt’s Production House Leases Premium Property in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for INR 9 Lakh Per Month.

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans From Mannat -Watch Video

Reportedly, the superstar and his family are set to move into a lavish property in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. The property, Puja Casa, owned by film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, will be their new home.

In November 2024, Gauri Khan applied for approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to expand Mannat. The proposal included adding two floors to the six-story annexe behind the residence, increasing the built-up area by 616.02 square meters. Hindustan Times reported that the total cost of the project is estimated at INR 25 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).