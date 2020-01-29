Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani Cousin Noor Jehan Dies Battling Cancer at 52 in Peshawar

Shah Rukh Khan With His Pakistani Cousin Noor Jehan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's cousin sister Noor Jehan passed away in Peshawar following a prolonged battle with cancer, reported Geo News. The news organisation cited a confirmation about Jehan's demise on Tuesday from her family in their report. Jehan's younger brother also confirmed that she has passed away in Peshawar after fighting against cancer for a long while.

Khan's sister used to live in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar. According to Geo News, Khan's paternal sister has been politically active in Pakistan and has also served as a district and town councillor previously.

Jehan filed her nomination papers for provincial assembly elections in July 2018 but later withdrew at the last moment. Khan has reportedly maintained close ties with her sister and subsequent family across the border, while Jehan has visited the Bollywood star at least twice.