Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Signature Tunes Gets A Horror Revamp For Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Promotions

Dharma Goes Dark (Photo Credits: YouTube)

We are only days away from the first trailer of the upcoming horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie backed by Dharma Productions, features Vicky Kaushal as the main lead and Bhumi Pednekar in a supporting role. The first few posters of the film got the ball rolling. Now, the entire digital presence of Dharma has gone under a revamp for the films' promotion. 'Dharma Goes Dark', the digital campaign is lovingly being called. The iconic golden logo of the banner has gone black. And, more interestingly, the signature tune of the hit film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also recieved a horror revamp.

You know how we get to hear Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's signature tune, every time the Dharma logo unfolds on the screen. So, announcing the new digital campaign for Bhoot, the makers used a creepy version of the tune. It is brief but gripping, especially for the horror fans. Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal's Spine-Chilling Look Will Impress the Horror Movie Lover in You (View Pic).

This is a popular trend in Hollywood to revamp old songs for horror movies. The hit rap song, "I Got 5 On It" by Luniz was revamped for Jordan Peele's horror film, Us. It gave the trailer and the film a very creepy vibe. For The Gallows, Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was revamped giving it a very gothic tone, to promote the trailer.

Check Out The Video Here:

The original tune of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was composed by Jatin Lalit in 1998. The song is an evergreen classic. We'd love to get reactions from the stars who featured in the original song - Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji - on the new creepy version.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is the first of the intended franchise of horror films that Karan Johar wants to make. The movie was slated to release in November 2019, but the makers pushed the released date to February 21, 2020. The makers announced that they needed more time with the high-scale post-production work.