Shahid Kapoor 'Let's Chat' Twitter Session Has Some Handy Tips On How To Deal With 21 Days Of COVID-19 Lockdown! (Read Tweets)

Shahid Kapoor Returns To Mumbai (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shahid Kapoor is right now in the middle of self-isolation, with his family due to COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared 21 days of lockdown for everyone's good health and safety. So, what should one do for almost a month now? Well, Shahid Kapoor has already some answers ready. He started a casual chat session on Twitter with his fans and the actor himself is replying to some of his fans' tweets. Akshay Kumar Is Mighty Angry With COVIDIOTS Who Are Violating Lockdown Rules.

In his chat, he used some humour and also subtly talks about how he is making his health his first priority. From Kabir Singh reference to calling Mira Kapoor his 'boss' , he also gave some humorous answers. He also gave some handy tips on dealing with the ongoing siuation and took some suggestions and compliments from fans in return! Check out some of his tweets below.

Handy Tip On Overthinking

Hahaha find something to focus on. Anything you enjoy. And always believe in god. Leave it to him. https://t.co/rq1QkICa1w — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Kabir Singh And Preeti Had To Come Up!

Hug preeti ( the dog ) and make do. Rules are rules bro. https://t.co/M7UAaKdc1N — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Mira Is The Boss

Adarpoorvak Seva karo. Boss boss hota hai. https://t.co/YLSAr9NjVT — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

In Case You Haven't Figured That Out Already

Games During Lockdown

One More Tip To Kill Time

Do the things I don’t get time for. Simple things. https://t.co/gC9msRmBmb — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

VVIP Tip- Drink Water.

At this point in time. Warm water. Every 20 minutes. https://t.co/1WahvAd2OG — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Obvious Answer To Obvious Question

Mummy or papa ? https://t.co/e7gNLFkzw2 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Earlier, he tweeted in favour of 21 days quarantine saying, "Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all."

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs are right now expressing their thoughts on 21 days of lockdown. Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal, Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh and more took to the micro blogging site to thank PM for taking this necessary step in order to curb coronavirus outbreak in India.