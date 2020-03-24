Akshay Kumar Is Mighty Angry With COVIDIOTS Who Are Violating Lockdown Rules (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is in no mood to chill and rightly so! The Bollywood superstar is super miffed at how people literally jumped on the streets to 'celebrate' the junta curfew on Sunday. The lock-down was not taken seriously by many and even after two days after curfew, people are hell-bent on roaming around freely as if they are coronavirus-proof. The actor posted a video message where he is seen lecturing the 'covidiots' on this reckless behaviour. Stupidity From Janata Curfew Trends Online! Netizens Share Videos of Covidiots Gathering in Large Groups to Clap and Clank Utensils For #ThaaliBajao.

In his tweet, he wrote, "At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk #StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc."An agitated Khiladi Kumar asked the fans to stop being 'Khiladi' and be a hero of your own family by simply staying at home. He reiterated that one has to simply stay at home and wash their hands in regular intervals and stop acting 'brave' and get on the streets for a few days. Check out the video below.

Akshay Kumar's Tweet

At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk 🙏🏻#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc pic.twitter.com/G0Nms9hYoP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2020

Earlier, TV host Kapil Sharma shared a similar message but through a funny video. He too asked the fans to stay at home or the authorities will take strict action. Several videos of the police tackling covidiots who break the lockdown rule are going viral. It was indeed shameful to watch people gathering on streets and celebrating the pandemic in such an insensitive manner. Now that the influencing personality like Akshay has said what needs to be said (thankfully in an authentic way and not like Kartik's filmy monologue), we can hope for fans to listen!