Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar has spoken candidly about global star Priyanka Chopra, praising both her grace in handling a private relationship and her courage to start afresh in Hollywood when Bollywood stopped offering her prime roles. Prahlad Kakkar Reveals Aishwarya Rai Felt ‘Betrayed by Bollywood’ After Salman Khan Breakup, Says Industry Took His Side and Abandoned Her (Watch Video)

Prahlad Kakkar Says Priyanka Chopra Kept Her Serious Affair Private

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Kakkar shared, “Priyanka is a doll, she’s a great person to work with. She’s very ambitious, she’s very single-minded, she’s very focused. And she has a certain sense of dignity which she will not allow people to enter. So, her whole, this whole so-called affair, she never made a comment on it. Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything. She held her dignity. And if it was a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her. She didn’t want it to be written about, she didn’t want to be talked about.”

Prahlad Kakkar Hints at Priyanka Chopra’s Rumoured SRK Link

Although Kakkar didn’t name anyone, Bollywood has long speculated about Priyanka’s rumoured link with superstar Shah Rukh Khan during the time they worked together in Don and Don 2. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry only added fuel to the gossip mills, though neither ever confirmed the rumours. Kakkar further praised Priyanka’s fearless career move when Bollywood began sidelining her. “When the industry decided that she was too old for young heroines, she was the first Indian heroine to move abroad and make it there. I mean, who takes that kind of risk to leave? You are getting big roles, you are getting parts, you are not top of the line anymore, and you decide, f**k it, I am going to restart my career again. How many people can do that?” he remarked. Today, Priyanka Chopra stands tall as one of the few Indian stars to conquer both Bollywood and Hollywood. Happily married to singer Nick Jonas, the couple are doting parents to daughter Malti Marie. ‘Grateful To Share Life’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Nick Jonas’s 33rd Birthday With Unseen Photos and Heartfelt Note for Dear Husband (View Post)

Watch Prahlad Kakkar’s Full Interview:

Priyanka Chopra’s Work

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for her grand return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated SSMB 29, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, described as an Indiana Jones-style action-adventure, is currently in production. She also stars in Frank E. Flowers’ action drama The Bluff alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. Additionally, Priyanka has wrapped filming for the second season of her global spy thriller series Citadel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube Channel of Vickey Lalwani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).