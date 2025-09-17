Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make special occasions even more memorable, and she did just that for her husband Nick Jonas’s 33rd birthday on September 16, 2025. The actress took to social media to pen a touching note for the singer, accompanied by a series of adorable unseen photos from their journey together.Emmy Awards 2025: Priyanka Chopra Shares Joy Over 15-Year-Old Owen Cooper’s Record-Breaking Victory.

Sharing glimpses from their early days of dating to their life now as parents, the Heads of State actress celebrated the milestones they have shared over the last eight years. “As we celebrate you today, my love, I’m reminiscing each of the wonderful September 16ths I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years. So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day,” wrote Priyanka in her post.

The heartfelt tribute featured selfies, cosy moments and snapshots that beautifully captured the couple’s growth from young lovers to a happily married pair raising their daughter Malti Marie. The timeline of pictures highlighted their evolving journey, blending romance, companionship and family. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the post, calling it one of Priyanka’s most romantic dedications yet. Many praised the actress for keeping the spark alive in her marriage while balancing a successful career and motherhood. ‘Looking Forward to This Incredible Story’: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Lily James on ‘Swiped’ Premiere at TIFF 2025.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2018, have since become one of Hollywood and Bollywood’s most adored couples. As Nick rang in his birthday surrounded by love, Priyanka’s message stood out as the perfect reminder of the bond they continue to share.

