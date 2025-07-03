Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the music video "Kaanta Laga", passed away on June 27 due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Andheri, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Now, her husband Parag Tyagi took to his Instagram handle on Thursday (July 3) to share an emotional note about his feelings and how much he is missing his lady love. Calling her a fire wrapped in grace, Parag said that Shefali was "a woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination." He also said that she was like a mother figure to everyone, always putting others first. He added that Shefali deserves to be remembered for her light and the way she made people feel. He concluded his tribute to his wife and wrote, "Let that be her legacy — a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten." Is Shefali Jariwala’s Death Linked to COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s a Fact Check of Fake Claims About ‘Kaanta Laga’ Fame Actor’s Cause of Death.

Parag Tyagi Remembers His Wife Shefali Jariwala With Emotional Post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parag Tyagi (@paragtyagi)

