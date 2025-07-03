Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the iconic "Kaanta Laga" music video, passed away at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest at her residence in Mumbai. The unfortunate incident occurred in the late hours of June 27. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Following the funeral, a prayer meet was held for the actress in Mumbai on July 2, which was attended by her family members and close friends. In a video shared by a media page on Instagram, Shefali Jariwala's father, Satish Jariwala, was seen getting emotional and breaking down, crying inconsolably. In the video, Parag Tyagi, who was also visibly emotional, was seen consoling his father-in-law and offering support. Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Teary Eyed Husband Parag Tyagi Performs Late Wife’s Asthi Visarjan at Juhu Beach in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Shefali Jariwalas’s Father and Satish Jariwala and Parag Tyagi at Her Preyer Meet

