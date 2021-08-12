After much anticipation and a long wait, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah is finally out on Amazon Prime Video today (August 12). The film which chronicles the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King). Actor Sidharth Malhotra is essaying the titular role of the late Vikram Batra in the film directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The film has impressed the audience to a great extent but some people still wish to see the pirated version of it which leaked a few after the film's premiere. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print of the film to watch online. Shershaah Review: Sidharth Malhotra's War Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Critics, Many Says 'Yeh Dil Maange More'.

Watch The Film's Trailer Below:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. Raataan Lambiyan From Shehshaah: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Are Our New Favourite Couple As They Brew Romance in Tanisk Bagchi’s Soulful Song.

Moumita Bhattacharjee from our team also watched the film. She says, "Sidharth Malhotra's industrious performance and Vishnu Vardhan's reluctance to adhere to the exaggerated tropes of patriotic films in Hindi cinema elevates Shershaah to a dignified level. It's a must for every fan of India and Bharat this Independence day. Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

