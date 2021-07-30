After surprising everyone with a stunning trailer, the makers of Shershaah are now treating fans with a soulful track Titled "Raataan Lambiyan", one can see Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's beautiful romance. The two look quite good together and we think they will definitely become everyone's favourite on-screen couple after this song. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Bagchi has also written the lyrics of the song.

Check Of The Video Of The Song Below:

