Shikara Controversy: Petition Filed Against Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Movie Release in Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Shikara Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back with his directorial with a romantic historical film titled as Shikara. The film has the backdrop of the Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir, alongside the love story of a couple staying here. The flick that stars Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead has now hit a controversy. As per the latest reports, a petition has been filed against the release of the film in Jammu & Kashmir High Court. Sadia's Beautiful Kashmiri Bridal Avatar in Shikara Song Shukrana Gul Khile Will Remind You of Nargis Fakhri's Pheran Look From Rockstar! (Watch Video).

According to News 18, a petition has been filed against the movie release in Jammu & Kashmir High Court by Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone. They have filed the petition citing the reason that the film allegedly shows 'false facts about Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmir.' As of now, the makers have not reacted to this legal turn. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Keeps a Special Screening of ‘Shikara’ for Kashmiri Pandits.

Shikara Trailer 1

Shikara Trailer 2

Earlier, there erupted a Twitter trend that said 'Boycott Shikara.' When asked, the filmmaker told Indian Express, "It is undoubtedly an extremely powerful platform which gives us a sense of how people are thinking and wrong information can mislead them. I am not worried about the comments being made on Shikara because I continue to believe that this movie defies held conventions and narrates the true story of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus." The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020. With just three days left for the release of the film, it has to be seen whether this roadblock affects it or not! Stay tuned to get latest updates on the same.