Shilpa Shetty Kundras daughter Samiksha turned one on Monday. The actress said hearing the word mumma from the childs mouth was the greatest gift she could have imagined. Shilpa posted a video collage on Instagram on Monday morning. The clip features Samisha crawling, playing around and posing for the camera alongside her parents and brother Viaan. Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra’s Baby Girl Samisha Makes ‘Musical Debut’ On Instagram On New Year And It’s Too Cute To Be Missed (Watch Video)

Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote: "Mumma' -- hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day. Shilpa Shetty Celebrates After Daughter Samisha Turns a Half-Year Old; Actress’ Instagram Post for Her Newborn Is Unmissable

Check Out Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Daughter Samisha’s Adorable Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

"Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always @rajkundra9." Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra had announced the arrival of her second child, a daughter, born via surrogacy, last February. The actress had then said that Samisha was born on February 15. Shilpa and Raj also have a son, Viaan, who was born in May 2012.

