Nora Fatehi New Song Controversy: Bollywood actress-dancer-turned-singer Nora Fatehi has faced backlash for her new song, titled "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" (or "Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse"), from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The song also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The controversy erupted when singer Armaan Malik reacted to the apparently vulgar visuals of the song. The reactions surrounding "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" intensified since its release on March 14, 2026. The song was launched at a high-profile event in Bengaluru, Karnataka, featuring Nora Fatehi** and Sanjay Dutt, the digital reception has been overwhelmingly critical.

The new song featuring Nora Fatehi has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media. While the song was intended to be a high-energy dance number, it has instead drawn backlash for its lyrics by Raqueeb Alam and dance choreography by Raju Sundaram, Jani Master, Nagesh V Reddy, Bhajarangi Mohan, Bhushan and Rahul. Especially Nora Fatehi's "pallu-drop" sequence in the song has been criticised. "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" singer is Mangli and the music composer is Arjun Janya.

Nora Fatehi New Song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' in Hindi - Watch Video:

Nora Fatehi New Song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke': Key Points of the Backlash

Vulgarity Allegations: A large section of the audience has labelled the lyrics as "crass" and "insensitive," arguing that the song prioritises shock value over musical quality. The lyricist Raqueeb Alam is under fire for what listeners describe as "graphic" double entendres. While Alam has a history of successful tracks, including work on the blockbuster film Pushpa, critics argue this specific track hits a "new low" for commercial songwriting.

Cultural Concerns: Critics on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have expressed disappointment, claiming the picturization borders on "vulgarity" rather than the artistic "glamour" Nora is typically known for.

Impact on the Film: As the song is part of the soundtrack for KD, fans are concerned that the negative reception might overshadow the movie's release.

What are the 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Lyrics?

What are the lyrics of "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke"? Here's the text of the Hindi lyrics for the Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt song from KD: The Devil.

"Hey..are sar..sar..sar..sar..sar se chundri sarke

Hey..dhak..dhak..dhak..dhak dil ye mera dhadke

Hallu se tu tham le

Ye pallu mera..tera naam le

Sarke Sarke..Chunar Teri Sarke

Sarke Sarke..Chunar Teri Sarke

...............Khalnayak Hoon Main

F: Pahle Uthale, Ander Wo Dale

Neeche Ek Boond Na Girae

Khali Kar Ke Nikale

Mujh Pe Na Girana Mujhe Lagta Hai Dar

Bhed Khul Jaae Na Sambhal Ke Jaana Ghar

Choosega ya chatega, jo karega kar

Teri Bottle Pe Na Pade Kisi Ki Bhi Nazar

Sarke Sarke..Chunar Teri Sarke

Sarke Sarke..Chunar Teri Sarke

...............Khalnayak Hoon Main

F: O Muchhon Wale Itna Bata De

Ghar Main Jawan Gharwali Kyun Chahe Bahar Wali..

Mahngi Hun Main Thodi

Par Aungi Na Ghabra

Khush Ho Jae to Phir

Mujhe Lahnga Dila

Dekhne Men Hun Naram

Chhune Le To Garam

Chatpati Main Yaar, Jaise Aam Ka Achaar

Sarke Sarke..Chunar Teri Sarke

Sarke Sarke..Chunar Teri Sarke

................Khalnayak Hoon Main."

Armaan Malik’s Reaction to Nora Fatehi New Song

The controversy took a more serious turn when popular singer Armaan Malik weighed in on the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke". Known for his clean image and melodic hits, Armaan Malik took to social media to express his take on the Nora Fatehi song. "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low," he said on X. "I am genuinely at a loss of words. Wish I could unhear it 🙉," he further wrote as a reply to a netizen who questioned the song, asking, "Who is approving these lyrics?! How are singers agreeing to sing this?!"

Armaan Malik Reacts to Nora Fatehi's New Song - See Tweet:

This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

An X user wrote, “I thought someone had altered the lyrics of Nora Fatehi’s song with AI and double-checked on YouTube, but it was still blabbering the same words. Unreal downgrade.” Another said, “Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?”

Nora Fatehi's Stance on New Song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'

During the song launch, Nora Fatehi avoided addressing the lyrical controversy of "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke". Instead, she praised director Prem (known as "Prems") as a "showman" and expressed her excitement for her Kannada film debut, calling the project "epic."

Sanjay Dutt Slammed for Vulgarity in Nora Fatehi New Song

The backlash to the song has extended beyond the lyrics to the actors involved. Fans of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt have expressed profound disappointment. Following his recent success in Dhurandhar, many questioned why he agreed to a song that some have compared to "low-grade viral content."

Some members of the Kannada film industry have reportedly distanced themselves from the song, with some social media users even posting, "We, Kannada cinema industry, disown this showman, Prems."

Makers of 'KD: The Devil' Yet to React to Song Row

Director Prem and the production house, KVN Productions have not yet issued a statement regarding the "vulgarity" claims of "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke". The film's marketing continues to highlight the song's high energy, positioning it as a pivotal club sequence in the 1970s-set underworld drama.

'KD: The Devil' Release Date and Cast

KD: The Devil releases in theatres on April 30, 2026. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi and Yash Shetty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Armaan Malik ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).