Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Indulge In 'Mahabharat' At Home, Courtesy, Their Son! (Watch Funny Video)

Shlipa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their son (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We all know how lockdown has got everyone getting creative at home. As everyone is taking precautions from COVID-19 by quarantining themselves, one has to keep their mind running. For that, people are following their forgotten passion, hobbies and even creating fun videos. Bollywood actress too created one along with her son and husband Raj Kundra. They were all goofy and funny in this 'Mahabharat' themed fight-video. Shilpa Shetty in Her Sarees is Six Yards of Pure Elegance (View Pics).

The Baazigar actress shared the video clip where it is seen that their son ignites a fight between his parents. Raj and Shilpa then go the mythological way while speaking and imitating the characters in Mahabharat. They used their son's toys in this video with special visual and audio effects resembling the Mahabharat serial.

In her caption, Shilpa wrote, "Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shashtra #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? @TheRajKundra #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat." Check out the video below.

Shilpa Shetty's Video:

Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shashtra 🧨⚔️😂😂😂#SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko?@TheRajKundra . .#sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat pic.twitter.com/N84RN2dMJr — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 26, 2020

Bollywood celebs who are parents, are mostly making the quarantine all about their kids. From starting a whole series dedicated to them to uploading pictures and videos of them time to time, the star-parents cannot get enough of the shenanigans. It is after a long time that the adults have gotten so much of free time to see the mischief and talent of their kids. Coming back to the video, do you find it funny?