Shilpa Shetty Shares Pictures From Her Birthday Celebrations With Family, Says 'Feeling a Surge Of Love and Gratitude' (View Post)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty who celebrates her birthday on June 8 turned 45 on Monday and it sure was a special occasion as the actress celebrated it with her family. Considering that the unlock phase for India amid coronavirus outbreak has just begun, the actress celebrated her birthday at home with family. Shilpa Shetty has been in the industry since long and is known to be quite a social person. The actress received a lot of warm wishes from her friends from the industry as well as her fans. Shetty took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. Shilpa Shetty Birthday: 5 Songs of The Bollywood Beauty That You Might Know By-Heart! (Watch Videos).

Sharing a picture from the cake cutting session, Shilpa revealed how husband Raj Kundra baked it. The cake was her favourite, vanilla meringue. In the picture, Shilpa is seen along with her kids, son Viaan and daughter Samisha. In her post thanking her fam, Shilpa wrote, "Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side ( the rest on a video call )and all the love , wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world." Clearly, the actress was beyond happy about all the love she received on her special day and further wrote, "Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much."Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Stay In Best Shape Always (Watch Videos).

While Shilpa received loads of warm wishes from her loved ones, husband Raj Kundra had shared a rather special message for his wifey. He wrote, "Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan." Among other special wishes, Shilpa received sweet messages from friends Manish Malhotra, Dabboo Ratnani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sunita Kapoor and more.