Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Stay In Best Shape Always (Watch Videos)

Shilpa Shetty turns 45 on June 8, 2020. Ever since, she made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 1993 thriller, Baazigar, she has stolen heart of millions of people around the world with her superb acting and glamorous look. The gorgeous actress even after spending around 27 years in the glamour industry hasn't lost a bit of her charm and activeness. Speaking of activeness, Shilpa Shetty is extremely energetic and a fitness enthusiast. As we celebrate Shilpa Shetty's 45th birthday, we will pay our close attention to Bollywood actress' workout and diet that keeps her in best shape always. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday Special: Acing The Subtle Art Of Sophistication, All-Time Allure And Perpetual High Fashion!
Shilpa Shetty's Workout
Shilpa Shetty involves multiple activities in her training routine to stay in the best shape. The actress loves doing yoga and constantly shares different asana videos on her official social media account. Apart from that, she does functional training, pilates and even weight training in the gym to keep her body well-sculpted. Even amid this lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shilpa Shetty left no stone unturned to motivate her fans to stay fit by doing workout indoors without any use of equipment. The actress is also a good dancer and her body is quite flexible. Shilpa also emphasises on stretching and core exercises to avoid injuries.
Shilpa Shetty's Home Workout During Lockdown
Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let’s utilise this 'precious' time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here’s how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. Practice this anytime during the day (preferably after an hour of eating). You don’t need to come in contact with anyone else for it. Swasth raho, mast raho! 💪🏼 . @thevinodchanna . . . . #MondayMotivation #COVID19 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #staysafe #stayhome #fitness #time
Shilpa Shetty Motivates Her Husband and Son For Workout
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
Shilpa Shetty's Exercises For Strengthening Back Muscles
We’re living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there’s so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back & muscles. It’s important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn’t go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe! @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #IndiaFightsCorona #GetFit2020 #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yogasehihoga #stayindoors #staysafe
Shilpa Shetty Stretching to Avoid Injuries
It’s important to stretch and flex the muscles often, to prepare the body, safeguarding our bodies from injuries and for the activities we take on. It could be cleaning and decluttering the house, or preparing for the daily fitness routine. I love this one, the Janu Sirshasana. It increases flexibility in the spine, abdomen, and back muscles, while strengthening the stomach muscles. It also improves the function of the intestines and boosts the digestion process. The best part is that I can practice it any time, anywhere. Try it and the more you practice the better you get... How did you start your day today? @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #WorkoutAtHome #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #StayHomeStayHealthy #yoga
Shilpa Shetty's Pilates Training
Heard a lot about how useful it is to improve flexibility and to strengthen the muscles, your core, posture, and breathing. Tried it for the first time... Whoaaaaaa!!! Really enjoyed learning this technique on the Reformer machine. Train with intention and consistency, and you will achieve your desired goal. @shawellness #learner #student #Pilates #Reformer #stretch #core #legs #abs #gratitude #newtechnique #instaworkout #sweating #strong #swasthrahastraho #health #love #passion #shawellness
Shilpa Shetty's Surya Namaskar
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
Shilpa Shetty's Diet
As per the reports of TOI, Shilpa Shetty begins her day with a glass of lemon water and green tea with honey. Her breakfast mostly comprises of broken wheat upma, low-fat milk, idlis or paneer bhurji. For lunch, the Bollywood actress compulsorily includes a clear soup. Red or brown rice along with sauteed vegetables or mix grain roti with vegetable curry and dal is part of her afternoon meal. Shilpa Shetty loves to eat roasted makhanas and air-popped popcorn along with a cup of green tea for her evening meal. Her dinner plate consists of soup, thin roti along with a small portion of vegetable.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a mother of two children and she balances her work and personal life perfectly well. The Dhadkan movie actress is very active and you could always spot her with a beautiful smile on her face. Shilpa became a global figure after winning the 2007 British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5. Hungama 2 First Poster: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash Gear Up For The Unlimited Confusion!
Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in a comedy film Hungama 2. We wish her all the best for her upcoming projects and a very Happy Birthday, may she continues to stay fit throughout her life and keep entertaining us for years to come.