Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Stay In Best Shape Always (Watch Videos)

Shilpa Shetty turns 45 on June 8, 2020. Ever since, she made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 1993 thriller, Baazigar, she has stolen heart of millions of people around the world with her superb acting and glamorous look. The gorgeous actress even after spending around 27 years in the glamour industry hasn't lost a bit of her charm and activeness. Speaking of activeness, Shilpa Shetty is extremely energetic and a fitness enthusiast. As we celebrate Shilpa Shetty's 45th birthday, we will pay our close attention to Bollywood actress' workout and diet that keeps her in best shape always. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday Special: Acing The Subtle Art Of Sophistication, All-Time Allure And Perpetual High Fashion!

Shilpa Shetty involves multiple activities in her training routine to stay in the best shape. The actress loves doing yoga and constantly shares different asana videos on her official social media account. Apart from that, she does functional training, pilates and even weight training in the gym to keep her body well-sculpted. Even amid this lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shilpa Shetty left no stone unturned to motivate her fans to stay fit by doing workout indoors without any use of equipment. The actress is also a good dancer and her body is quite flexible. Shilpa also emphasises on stretching and core exercises to avoid injuries.

Shilpa Shetty's Diet

As per the reports of TOI, Shilpa Shetty begins her day with a glass of lemon water and green tea with honey. Her breakfast mostly comprises of broken wheat upma, low-fat milk, idlis or paneer bhurji. For lunch, the Bollywood actress compulsorily includes a clear soup. Red or brown rice along with sauteed vegetables or mix grain roti with vegetable curry and dal is part of her afternoon meal. Shilpa Shetty loves to eat roasted makhanas and air-popped popcorn along with a cup of green tea for her evening meal. Her dinner plate consists of soup, thin roti along with a small portion of vegetable.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a mother of two children and she balances her work and personal life perfectly well. The Dhadkan movie actress is very active and you could always spot her with a beautiful smile on her face. Shilpa became a global figure after winning the 2007 British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5.

We wish her all the best for her upcoming projects and a very Happy Birthday, may she continues to stay fit throughout her life and keep entertaining us for years to come.