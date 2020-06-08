Shilpa Shetty Birthday: 5 Songs of The Bollywood Beauty That You Might Know By-Heart! (Watch Videos)

Shilpa Shetty Birthday (Photo Credits:File Image)

Shilpa Shetty, born on 8 June 1975, celebrates her birthday today! The veratile actress has been a part of the industry for years now and has a lot of hit movies under her name. She is also a part of some of the amazing hit Bollywood songs that are just irreplaceable and cannot be rehashed at any cost! No one else other than Shilpa could do justice to these songs, thanks to her lively presence and beautiful expressions.

On her special day, let us take a trip down the memory lane by watching some of the best songs she is a part of. The actress is not much seen on the big screen now but she is sure a constant on small screen shows and social media of course! These songs listed below will make you want her make that big Bollywood comeback already...

Kitaben Bahut Si (Baazigar)

The actress fortunately got this hit track right in her debut film. She also romanced Shah Rukh Khan in this fun romantic song. Lucky!

Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne (Shool)

Who can ever forget this desi groovy number of Shilpa Shetty! She just gained extra fans with her original thumkas.

Dhadkan (Title Track)

This beautiful song from the much-liked film is still so fresh and relevant. The mushy track is the perfect treat for those who are crushing hard over someone!

In Dino (Life in a... Metro)

The stunner was a part of this multi-starrer story of contemporary generation. She has portrayed perfectly the feelings of a confused-in-love person in this song.

Shut Up and Bounce (Dostana)

She killed it in this song just by looking hot and how! Flaunting her perfectly toned body and sizzling bikini avatar in this peppy song, she proved that age is just a number.

These were song of the songs that are just too special to forget! We are glad that the actress was a part of these memorable tracks which will always remain close to every Bollywood buff's heart. Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty!