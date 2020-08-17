Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj has passed away at the age of 90 in New York. The music legend passed away in New Jersey. He had a career span in music over 80 years and that tells a lot about how he loved music. A recipient of many honours like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, he was also the first Indian musician to have a planet named after him. Not many would be aware, but a tiny planet located between the orbit of Mars and Jupiter has been named Panditjasraj. We tell you more about this interesting fact from Pandit Jasraj's life. Pandit Jasraj, Indian Classical Vocalist, Dies in New York at 90.

Soon after the news of his demise came in, people took to social media to express their tributes to the musical maestro. President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi also expressed their condolences. Jasraj belonged to the Mewato Gharana and was keenly interested in music from his childhood. He began training as a vocalist when he was just 14 years old.

Minor planets are celestial objects that orbit around the sun. Their size is not enough to be in its gravitational pull. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) is an organisation that is responsible for naming planets. A minor planet found in the year 2006 was initially called 2006VP32. Every planet is also allocated a permanent number. The IAU named this minor planet as 'Panditjasraj' in September23, 2019. This made him the first Indian musician to have such an honour. The citation says," Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj is an exponent of Indian classical vocal music. A life dedicated to music, Jasraj is recipient of many awards, honours and titles. His distinctive voice traverses remarkable four and a half octave." Naming a planet after him also puts the art on a global map.

