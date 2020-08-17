Veteran classical singer Pandit Jasraj has passed away on Monday in New York. He was 90. The void of his absence will be felt forever. And his legacy will live on till eternity. The Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan winning singer has been kind enough to voice for a few Bollywood numbers. One of those instances is his number "Vaada Tumse Hain Vaada" from the movie 1920. The horror movie, featuring Adah Sharma and Rajneesh Duggal, also had some room for romance. The lead pair's chemistry plays out on the aforementioned song, where Pandit Jasraj collaborated with Adnan Sami. Pandit Jasraj Dies at 90: President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah And Others Express Grief Over Demise of Indian Music Maestro.

Adnan Sami composed the beautiful melody, while Sameer penned the lyrics. We wonder how Adnan convinced Pandit Jasraj for a Bollywood film.

"I sing for God," Pandit Jasraj has said in an interview. "Music — whether it’s Hindusatani or Carnatic — is a spiritual thing," he added. |Prayer reaches God faster on the wings of music."

Check Out The Music Video For The Song Here:

Pandit Jasraj has also sung for the Hollywood film, Life Of Pi, the story of which had its roots in India.

"God is music, you know? Surya is Bhaskari. Vishnu is Bhaghashree. Bhagawan Shiv is Nataraj, the god of rhythm, and Lord Brahma himself was a mridangam player! So, wherever there is music, God is there. Music is my offering, my service to God," Pandit Jasraj has said in an interview.

