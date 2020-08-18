The world of music just lost an eminent part of it with Pandit Jasraj's demise. The legendary classical singer passed away at the age of 90 in New Jersey, due to cardiac arrest. He has received prestigious honours like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan along with other accolades in his long musical career. His passing away left the fans feeling emotional and paid triute to him online. Amul Topical too has paid a heartfelt tribute to the music icon. Shweta Pandit Pays an Emotional Tribute to Late Granduncle Pandit Jasraj With a Video Montage.

The brand is known to give out some of the amazing illustrations featuring the 'Amul girl' character along with the celebrated personality. In their latest caricature, we can see Pandit Jasraj doing what he does the best- sing! He is seen immersed in the music while the Amul girl is seen happily accompanying him with the musical instrument. The tagline reads as 'sur pe raj, swar pe raj, dil pe raj." Check out the tweet below.

Amul's Heartfelt Tribute:

The fans and the family members paid last respect to the late vocalist at the Highland Park Funeral Home in New Jersey on Monday. "India has lost a great son. Pandit Jasraj Ji was a true icon of Indian music, tradition, and culture. My meetings with him when I was serving in Washington D.C. remain etched in my memory. My condolences to his family," T. S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York told ANI. May Pandit Jasraj's soul rest in peace!

