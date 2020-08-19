Renowned Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj breathed his last on August 17, 2020. The legendary passed away at his home in New Jersey, US due to cardiac arrest. He was 90. Post this tragic news, fans, as well as the family members of the deceased, mourned his loss. Jasraj's granddaughter, Shweta Pandit had confirmed that the mortal remains of the Padma Vibhushan music legend will be brought from New Jersy to Mumbai on August 19. And now, as per the latest update, the late vocalist's body has finally reached Mumbai. The report also adds that the ‘antim darshan’ of Jasraj will be held on August 20 at his Versova residence. Pandit Jasraj Funeral: Legendary Vocalist’s Mortal Remains to Be Brought to Mumbai for Last Rites.

Following the darshan, Pandit Jasraj will be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle. That's not it, as the reports also state that the late vocalist would be given state honours and a 21-gun salute. At the time of Jasraj's demise, even PM Narendra Modi had paid his tribute to the star and termed the sad news as a 'deep void in the Indian cultural sphere'. Shweta Pandit Pays an Emotional Tribute to Late Granduncle Pandit Jasraj With a Video Montage.

Earlier, Shweta Pandit had told Bombay Times that “Dadu’s body is being brought back from New Jersey and will reach Mumbai tomorrow. We need to get some permissions in place for safety during the pandemic. We spoke almost every week in the last six months during the pandemic, since this was the one time when we were all at home. When the pandemic struck, he was in his New Jersey home with his students and he had to stay put there.”

Popularly known as Sangeet Martand, Pandit Jasraj was the first Indian musician to have a minor planet named after him. He served the industry for nearly 80 years. May his soul rest in peace.

