Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shares biker vibes in his new Instagram post, and fans sure are excited. In a monochrome picture he has posted, the actor sits on a Harley Davidson and asks his followers to join him on a ride. "Karle tu ride mere naaaaaaaal.... (Come ride with me)," he wrote as caption. Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Song That Will Cause Trouble, No Matter If We ‘Single or Double’ (Watch Video)

On screen, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi Starts Shooting For The Supernatural Comedy!

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Stunning Still on His Harley Davidson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

He also has the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and will be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2" with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).