Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Tuesday posted a video enjoying a song, which he hilariously feels can cause trouble. Siddhant posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen soaking in the sun and listening to the track "Tu menu Chad Jana". Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Eagerly Waiting for the New Year 2021 As He Poses With a Rollerboard

"Single ho ya Double...ye gaana karega Trouble (Be it a single or a double… this song will cause Trouble)," he wrote as the caption. Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi Starts Shooting For The Supernatural Comedy!

Check Out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

On-screen, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has "Bhoot Police" and "Bunty Aur Babli 2" in his kitty.

