Veteran cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, known for his work on the upcoming film Sikandar, has shared high praise for Bollywood icon Salman Khan, calling him "one of the finest actors" he’s had the pleasure of working with. In a recent interview, Thirunavukkarasu revealed his admiration for Salman’s genuine and effortless approach to acting, highlighting the actor’s ability to convey emotion in a natural, truthful manner. ‘Sikandar’: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Colourful BTS Stills From ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Shoot With Salman Khan (View Pics).

According to Thirunavukkarasu, one of the key qualities that sets Salman apart from other actors is his authenticity on screen. “He has a very honest way of emoting. There were moments on set when I told him, ‘Just be yourself; that’s more powerful than acting,’” he said. The cinematographer also praised Salman’s unpretentious approach to his craft, explaining that the actor doesn’t concern himself with the usual distractions of camera angles, lighting, or his appearance—details that often preoccupy many other stars. “Salman doesn’t worry about how the camera is positioned or how he looks—something most actors are fixated on,” Thirunavukkarasu added.

Another standout aspect of working with Salman, according to Thirunavukkarasu, is the deep trust the actor places in his team. "Salman trusts the cinematographer completely, which made the entire experience enjoyable for me. The level of trust was incredible," he shared, highlighting the strong collaborative dynamic they shared on set. ‘Sikandar’: Hype for Salman Khan’s Movie Reaches New Heights As Rajasthan Royals Uses Superstar’s Voiceover for Sanju Samson in Fun Video – WATCH.

Thirunavukkarasu also spoke about Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, noting its emotional depth and social message. "The film portrays true love and humanity, values Salman himself embodies through his philanthropic work. At its heart, Sikandar is an entertainer with a meaningful social issue," he said.

Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

