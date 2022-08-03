Gone are those days when Bollywood ladies would hesitate to get married, leave aside having babies when they were in their prime. Today, actresses are more secure in their line of work and don't mind prioritising their personal life over professional ones. That's probably the reason why many A-list ladies like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others settled down at right time and even had their pregnancies planned. While Bhatt is yet to show off her baby bump, others have flaunted it on quite a few occasions and so gorgeously. Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Her Latest Monochrome Picture.

While someone like Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp with her baby bump, Anushka Sharma didn't hesitate to pose in a swimsuit while showing off her bump. Sonam Kapoor, in fact, shot for an entire photoshoot highlighting her bump and it was stunning beyond words. Lisa Haydon is another good name on the list whose multiple pregnancies have filled her Instagram account and the same pictures sure made our day. While Sonam is all set to welcome her little bundle of joy, here's us giving y'all a quick recap of all these pregnancies and baby bumps! Preggers Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Stunning Makeup in Yellow Dress Ahead of Baby Shower (Watch Video).

Lisa Haydon Flaunting her Bump in a Bikini

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Posing for a Maternity Photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan Making Heads Turn on the Red Carpet

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin's Maternity Workout Look

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma On Her As-Film Set

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ain't these pics super adorable?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).